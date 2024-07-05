PENN Entertainment (PENN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ: PENN):

6/25/2024 – PENN Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

6/21/2024 – PENN Entertainment had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2024 – PENN Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

6/14/2024 – PENN Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – PENN Entertainment had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

5/31/2024 – PENN Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/21/2024 – PENN Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2024 – PENN Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2024 – PENN Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

PENN traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.42. 3,030,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,289,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $29.38.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. On average, research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Handler bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,743. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 16,157 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Handler bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 76,157 shares of company stock worth $1,154,949. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

