Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

PWOD stock opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $27.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $16.21 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Penns Woods Bancorp

In related news, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 1,400 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,126.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,552 shares in the company, valued at $754,419.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, President Brian L. Knepp purchased 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $46,244.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $28,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,419.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,305 shares of company stock worth $150,686. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 55.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 336,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

