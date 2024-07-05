Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,132 ($52.26) and last traded at GBX 4,142 ($52.39). 177,883 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 160,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,150 ($52.49).

Pershing Square Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,143.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,929.73. The company has a current ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The company has a market cap of £7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

