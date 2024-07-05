Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.36

Shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.36 and traded as low as C$1.30. Petrus Resources shares last traded at C$1.34, with a volume of 256,058 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRQ. Stifel Nicolaus cut Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Canada lowered Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Petrus Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$167.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.33.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$28.04 million for the quarter. Petrus Resources had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 29.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post 0.2056632 EPS for the current year.

Petrus Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Petrus Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Don Gray bought 41,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,384.00. Insiders have sold a total of 29,668 shares of company stock valued at $40,452 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

