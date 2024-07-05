Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1,562.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.2% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 145.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 195,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,445,000 after buying an additional 115,673 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 236,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,446,000 after buying an additional 17,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 388,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,671,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PSX traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $138.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.92. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $174.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.07.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

