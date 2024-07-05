Planet Labs PBC Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NYSE:PL)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Planet Labs PBC in a report issued on Sunday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Planet Labs PBC’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Planet Labs PBC’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.
Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.
Planet Labs PBC Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of PL opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11.
Institutional Trading of Planet Labs PBC
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.
About Planet Labs PBC
Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.
