PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0018

PotCoin (POT) traded down 40.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $557.04 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 46.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00010073 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00013705 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00108614 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000161 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

