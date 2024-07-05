Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,826 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Universal worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Universal during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Universal by 57.5% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Universal by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Universal by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE UVV traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $47.49. 38,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,322. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.80.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.
Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.
