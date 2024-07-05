Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTC. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LTC traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $34.38. 33,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a current ratio of 15.86.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

LTC Properties Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

(Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.