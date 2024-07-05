Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 34.7% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Roblox by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 176,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,518 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 3,589.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 65,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 63,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Roblox by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,848 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $5,853,309.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,188,330.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $5,853,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 384,221 shares of company stock worth $13,647,585. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

Roblox stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,651,693. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.61. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

