Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,770,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,615,000 after acquiring an additional 397,053 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,191,458 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $54.04. 1,021,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

