Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 31.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,383,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,060,000 after buying an additional 55,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,221,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,787,000 after acquiring an additional 168,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 166,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.27. 359,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.10. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

