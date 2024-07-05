Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,708,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,520,000 after acquiring an additional 266,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,533,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,356,000 after purchasing an additional 218,283 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,049,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,334,000 after purchasing an additional 208,475 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32,018.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after buying an additional 137,360 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,950,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWO stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.10. 647,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,907. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.299 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.