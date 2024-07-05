Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.90 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 63,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $157,268.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,906.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $157,268.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,906.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,347,952.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,986 shares of company stock worth $7,240,292. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMRN

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.46. 194,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.68 and a 1-year high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.75 million. On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.