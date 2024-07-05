Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,968,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,341,000 after purchasing an additional 686,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAH traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.31. 82,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,668. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.27. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $106.90 and a 52 week high of $164.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.78.

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,138.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $152,871.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $2,847,387.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

