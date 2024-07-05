Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Scorpio Tankers worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $9,445,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth about $637,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8,800.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,654,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,581,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.35. The stock had a trading volume of 109,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average is $71.69.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $389.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.46 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 22.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 14.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

See Also

