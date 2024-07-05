Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,369 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,482,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,058,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,432,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 287,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $251,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SKY stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.46. 41,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,273. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.63. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $536.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SKY shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

