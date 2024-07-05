Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,927 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,319 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

Preferred Bank stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,050. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $81.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.11.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $71.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

