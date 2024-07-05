Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 454.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ARR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 312,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,945. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.99 million, a P/E ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $141.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.60 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.69%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently -399.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

