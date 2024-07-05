Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,711 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,711 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of American Assets Trust worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth $342,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 45,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 20,985 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 20,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,209. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.29.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.35). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.56%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

