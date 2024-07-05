Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,111 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Hibbett worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Hibbett in the third quarter worth $2,861,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 50,313 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hibbett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Hibbett by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 35,373 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Hibbett by 255.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 26,330 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HIBB traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $87.21. 110,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,530. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $87.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.17. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). Hibbett had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $447.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.50 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hibbett in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

