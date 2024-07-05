Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $2.76 Million Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 563.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $378,327.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $52.57. 525,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,844. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.70. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.