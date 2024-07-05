Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,521 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of Methode Electronics worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 512.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $9.54. 113,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,826. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEI. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on MEI

About Methode Electronics

(Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.