Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NV5 Global by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Edward H. Codispoti sold 760 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $69,509.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,326.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,119 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $293,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward H. Codispoti sold 760 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $69,509.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,326.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,123 shares of company stock valued at $763,857. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

NV5 Global Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $91.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,255. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.26 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.36.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.19). NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. NV5 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Read More

