Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 755,378 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 257% from the previous session’s volume of 211,498 shares.The stock last traded at $18.25 and had previously closed at $18.26.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94.

Institutional Trading of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 56,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 34,921 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 115,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rogco LP lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rogco LP now owns 290,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

