Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,711 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PREF. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,505,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 86,519 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $24,293,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 38,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PREF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.24. 880,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,920. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.