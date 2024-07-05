Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.09

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.09 and last traded at $55.09, with a volume of 3426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.98.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1596 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
