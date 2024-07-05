Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 21,196 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $20,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,565,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,829,000 after purchasing an additional 163,492 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,582 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 75,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FDL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 262,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,951. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.21. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.