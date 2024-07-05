Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 147,469 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 722,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,469 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $39,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,768,000 after buying an additional 5,466,397 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,883,000 after buying an additional 1,727,136 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,320,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,277,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,970,000 after purchasing an additional 658,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,788,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,937,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,241. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.89. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.