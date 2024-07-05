Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,306 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,836,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 542,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after purchasing an additional 347,647 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,495,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,374,000. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 610.9% during the 4th quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after buying an additional 247,843 shares in the last quarter.

JPIE traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.39. 170,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,916. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $45.88.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

