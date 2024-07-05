Private Advisor Group LLC Has $146.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $146,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,779,000 after acquiring an additional 51,692 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,703,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,913,000 after buying an additional 14,548 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,305,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,997,000 after buying an additional 124,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,873,000 after buying an additional 75,354 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 47,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.29. 1,198,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,163. The company has a market capitalization of $114.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

