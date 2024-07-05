Private Advisor Group LLC Has $42.06 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,466 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $42,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 72,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.9% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.7% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 205,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,157,000 after buying an additional 23,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.94 on Friday, reaching $220.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,935,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,333. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.32 and its 200 day moving average is $203.52.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

