Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.48 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,687 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BILS. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth $319,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after purchasing an additional 22,042 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,582. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.21.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

