Private Advisor Group LLC Has $9.07 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $9,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.42. 1,281,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,209. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.29. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

