Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,732 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in General Mills by 7,817.6% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,902,000 after acquiring an additional 286,514 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

General Mills stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.88. 2,650,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,183,519. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $77.63.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. General Mills’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

