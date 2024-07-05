Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,449 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $30,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000.

VGT stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $595.82. 512,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,686. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $547.13 and its 200 day moving average is $519.20. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $597.44. The firm has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

