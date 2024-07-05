Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 14,968 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,968 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VONG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 117,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 88,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.28. 711,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,695. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $97.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.17 and a 200 day moving average of $85.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

