Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 3,175 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 528,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 42.7% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Medtronic by 23.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,548,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $199,681,000 after acquiring an additional 482,383 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.61. 4,227,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,302,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

