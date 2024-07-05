Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 28,021 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,021 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $100,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,083,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $378.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,332. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $378.37. The stock has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

