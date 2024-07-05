Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 29,109 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,109 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.77. 152,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.15. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $254.87.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

