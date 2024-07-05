Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 36,226 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,226 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $47,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,293,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,102. The company has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day moving average is $77.65. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

