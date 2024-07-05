Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Mastercard by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MA traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $449.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,875. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $417.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $450.19 and its 200 day moving average is $453.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.91.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

