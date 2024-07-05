Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Free Report) was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $88.42 and last traded at $88.42. Approximately 110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.71.

Pro Medicus Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average is $71.22.

About Pro Medicus

(Get Free Report)

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.