ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.13

Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.13 and last traded at $79.94, with a volume of 493429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.78.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.98 and a 200-day moving average of $65.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPRO. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 10,278.1% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 8,518,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,324,000 after buying an additional 8,436,797 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth $16,790,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth $8,197,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 1,917.1% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 104,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 93,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

