Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,692 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.3% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 51,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 21,924 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1,601.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 112,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,213,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,811,000 after purchasing an additional 227,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

NYSE PB traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $59.43. 1,060,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,141. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average is $62.99. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $420.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.88 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.