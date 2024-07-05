PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $23.11

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.11, but opened at $24.05. PureTech Health shares last traded at $24.05, with a volume of 3,444 shares.

PureTech Health Trading Up 2.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38.

Institutional Trading of PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company's stock.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

