Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF (TSE:BNC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.51

Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF (TSE:BNC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.51 and traded as high as C$24.74. Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF shares last traded at C$24.74, with a volume of 219 shares traded.
Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.53.
Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF Company Profile
Telesta Therapeutics Inc is a human therapeutics company. The Company is a biotechnology company, which is focused on the licensing/acquisition and development of transformational therapeutics for the treatment of human diseases, such as cancer, immune diseases and targeted rare diseases. The Company focuses on developing drug candidate, Mycobacterium phlei cell wall-nucleic acid complex (MCNA) for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.