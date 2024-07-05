Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) Issued By B. Riley

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Perspective Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perspective Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Perspective Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CATX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

CATX stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. Perspective Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.98 and a quick ratio of 12.98.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $40,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $40,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% in the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $138,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Perspective Therapeutics

In related news, Director Lori A. Woods acquired 4,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lori A. Woods acquired 4,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Johan M. Spoor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,956.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,814 shares of company stock worth $385,487. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

