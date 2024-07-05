QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Plans Dividend of $0.24

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.243 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.
QinetiQ Group Stock Performance
QNTQY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.64. 2,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,819. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16.
