QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Plans Dividend of $0.24

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.243 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

QNTQY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.64. 2,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,819. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

About QinetiQ Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.