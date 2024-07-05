Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.40

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and traded as low as $23.32. Randstad shares last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 1,642 shares trading hands.

Randstad Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Randstad will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

